Christmas tree vandalized at Veterans Memorial Park in Lacy Lakeview

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — The Lacy Lakeview Police Department plans to press charges on those who vandalized a Christmas tree at Veterans Memorial Park on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
The Christmas tree has only been up since last Thursday, Nov. 10.
On Tuesday, Nov. 15, Lacy Lakeview Police took to Facebook to share this:
Police say that a large piece of the tree has been removed and decorations were stolen or destroyed.
Police also note that there are security cameras in the park and that they plan to open criminal cases of vandalism for the suspects.
The Lacy Lakeview Police Department encourages community members to call them if they notice anyone at the park past the curfew of 10:30 p.m.
