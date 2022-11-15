Christmas tree vandalized at Veterans Memorial Park in Lacy Lakeview

Police are looking to persecute those who committed this crime.

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — The Lacy Lakeview Police Department plans to press charges on those who vandalized a Christmas tree at Veterans Memorial Park on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The Christmas tree has only been up since last Thursday, Nov. 10.

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, Lacy Lakeview Police took to Facebook to share this:

It’s unfortunate to see that some people don’t have anything better to do with their time. The Christmas tree at... Posted by Lacy Lakeview Police Department on Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Police say that a large piece of the tree has been removed and decorations were stolen or destroyed.

Police also note that there are security cameras in the park and that they plan to open criminal cases of vandalism for the suspects.

The Lacy Lakeview Police Department encourages community members to call them if they notice anyone at the park past the curfew of 10:30 p.m.