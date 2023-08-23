City of Lott marks one year without Police Department

The Lott Police Department has been disbanded for one year.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOTT, Texas — The City of Lott has been without a Police Department for a year now.

May Sue Tacker said the city decided to disband the department out of financial necessity last year.

Ever since it's been closed, Tacker said the city has made more money, and been able to "make it out of the black and into the red."

"This is my home and I didn't want to see my town go completely broke," Tacker added.

Financial records from the city of Lott show that almost $1.4-million went towards funding city programs, while close to $240-thousand was used for public safety.

The next financial audit will come out in October, to show what the city has saved.

Locals spoke with 6 News but were not willing to go on camera or use their names for their feedback on this situation.

Doris Stegall, a local business owner, did provide a statement that said she felt the decision made was very wise.

"Our city budget has been able to do so much," she added.

6 News did reach out to people on Facebook about having no Police Department, and they expressed ongoing concern. They did not want to be named in this piece.

6 News also reached out to the Falls County Sheriff's Department, who takes care of Lott right now, and they did not get back.

The Mayor said there's a possibility the department returns in the future, with a new Mayor. She has decided to step down once her term is up in May, but for now, Tacker believes this decision is best for the city of Lott.