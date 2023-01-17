Contractor tips from Better Business Bureau; Clayton Construction update

Williamson County prosecutor Travis Randig told 6 News that victims lost approximately $1.8 million in total in Williamson County.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — 6 News broke the story regarding Clayton Construction clients raising concerns about unfinished work after signing contracts and paying hundreds of thousands of dollars for projects to be completed at their homes.

One Clayton Construction client, Ed Sawiki, signed a contract with Clayton Construction owner Loyd Clayton Yost to build a party barn on his property in 2020.

Over two years later, little to nothing has been done and he's now $258,000 in the hole.

"My concern honestly is the next guy. I'm in a group chat with so many other people who have fallen victim to this guy. We want to do the best we can to let people know what's going on and to avoid this from happening to them," Sawiki shared.

Sawiki and at least nine other alleged victims are now seeking legal help in this matter to at least get a portion of their money back or get their projects completed.

Williamson County prosecutor Travis Randig told 6 News victims lost approximately $1.8 million in total in Williamson County alone. Now the county putting a case together on these claims.

"As of right now, we are in the very beginning stages of the investigation and are still in the process of identifying victims and accruing the total amounts," Randig explained.

To avoid becoming the next victim, the Better Business Bureau shared a few tips on what to look out for when seeking a contractor to do work.

These tips include:

Research and gather information

Ask for references

Ask for multiple quotes

Get it in writing

Verify license and insurance

Keep your contract

Confirm building permits

Inquire about a lien waiver

Think about future service issues

Arrange a payment schedule

Get a receipt

Keep your contract