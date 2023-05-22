Clifton PD: Man arrested for potentially widespread case of insurance fraud

Individuals thought they had purchased insurance through a local agent, but their policies were never connected to a company.

CLIFTON, Texas — The Clifton Police Department sent out a release of information, detailing the investigation and arrest of Thomas Phillip Simpson for committing insurance fraud on May 15.

Clifton PD says it began investigating Simpson, who assumed the role of a local insurance agent, for possible theft back in late March.

Police say individuals had purchased insurance policies with Simpson and that they were given certificates of the insurance, but those policies were never connected with an actual insurance company.

According to police, Chief Chris Blanton reached out to an investigator with the Texas Department of Insurance for help, and it turns out that they were already working on a similar case.

Police say several more people came forward, claiming that they had bought insurance, but were somehow still uninsured.

According to police, at the end of the investigation, the following three warrants were issued for the arrest of Simpson:

1 count of Forgery over $300,000

2 counts of Theft over $2,500

According to police, Simpson was arrested on May 15, he was taken to Bosque County Jail where his bond was set at $100,000.

Police encourage anyone who purchased insurance with Simpson through Farmer's Insurance, to contact Farmer's Insurance Group to make sure that the policy is active.

If the insurance is through another carrier, but was purchased through Simpson, you should reach out to that respective insurance company, police say.

Farmer's Insurance says that it revoked Simpson's Farmers credentials in 2022 and have since transferred all of his clients to other local agents.

Clifton PD says that it is currently unknown just how many people were affected by Simpson's crimes, and that more charges are likely to follow.

Police say if your insurance company has told you that you are uninsured, but you paid Simpson in the last 2 to 3 years, you can file criminal charges. Anyone else is asked to discontinue any business with the Phillip Simpson Insurance Agency immediately.

