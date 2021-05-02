Clifton police: Man leads multiple agencies on 60-mile car chase, arrested

U.S. Marshals contacted Clifton Police regarding Justin Monk, 37, who reportedly had active warrants for evading and aggravated assault on a peace officer.

CLIFTON, Texas — A 37-year-old man residing in Clifton was arrested last Tuesday after he led multiple agencies on a 60-mile car chase.

On Jan. 26, U.S. Marshals contacted the Clifton Police Department regarding Justin Monk who reportedly had active warrants with the Hewitt Police Department for evading and aggravated assault on a peace officer.

U.S. Marshals then watched his residence in Clifton and saw him enter a vehicle. Their law enforcement vehicles were blocking him from leaving, but Monk rammed into the vehicles until he was able to break free, according to a Clifton Police Department Facebook post.

Monk then led them on a 60-mile car chase through Bosque County where Bosque County agencies also aided in the effort to catch him, the post said. They were able to apprehend Monk in Bosque County, the post said.

Clifton police also secured the scene at his residence and interviewed witnesses.

Monk now faces charges of aggravated assault on a public servant.