Two break into CMC Auto Group, steal 20 years worth of tools

The heist lasted several hours as countless tools were stolen.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is searching for two suspects involved in the burglary of CMC Auto Group that occurred early Thursday, May 11.

According to the owner, at about 1 a.m., two suspects broke into the business. In the process of this, the suspects broke a car window, damaged a door and ripped off a sheet of a metal wall.

The owner says over the next four to five hours the suspects rummaged through and collected stuff. An air compressor, detailing equipment and decades worth of tools were all stolen.

According to the owner, around 8 a.m., an employee at a nearby business saw one of the suspects moving a cart of stolen property and snapped a picture.

The owner says this theft will impact them financially as they will have to replace a lot of the tools that were stolen in order to continue operating the business.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-HELP.