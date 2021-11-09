Cold case reopened in Bosque County

According to investigators, John Richard Creech disappeared in or around April of 2009.

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas — Bosque County Sheriff's Office investigators alongside the Texas Rangers have reopened a cold case about a man who went missing in late 2009, according to a Facebook post.

Sometime after Creech's disappearance his 1988 blue Chevrolet pickup truck was found in a Walmart parking lot in Hillsboro, per BCSO.

Investigators said over the years they have received information and different stories relating to Creech's disappearance, which were investigated, but didn't help them come any closer to solving the case.

Creech is a white male, 5’8” tall, 152 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen at his home just outside of Meridian.

Creech was born Oct. 10, 1968, which makes him 53 years old.

If you have information pertaining to his disappearance, please contact BCSO Investigator Joey Brooks or Sheriff Trace Hendricks.

BCSO contact info: (254) 435-2362 or email tips@bosquesheriff.com