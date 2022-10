The shooting took place on the 900 block of Colgate Drive, according to police.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Police in College Station are looking into a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon.

The shooting took place on the 900 block of Colgate Drive, according to the College Station Police Twitter.

Police said there is no threat to the public and that one person has been arrested.

The suspect has not been identified.

Officers on scene of a shooting at the 900 block of Colgate Dr. There is no threat to the public and one subject has been detained. pic.twitter.com/E8r9xteD8D — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) October 29, 2022

6 News will keep you updated as the story develops.