College Station police officer injured after suspect throws hatchet at him

The College Station Police Chief said when the suspect refused to drop a hatchet the officer fired several shots at him.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station police officer was injured Monday morning when a man threw a hatchet at him, according to Police Chief Billy Couch.

Couch said police were called to a house in the 5100 block of Bellerive Bend Dr. at 5:45 a.m.

The caller said their family member had locked himself inside a room, suffering from hallucinations and becoming violent.

Couch said when the man came out of the house he was carrying a hatchet. When he refused to drop it, an officer fired several shots at him.

Couch said the suspect, 26, threw the hatchet at the officer hitting him in the lower leg.

The officer and the suspect were taken to the hospital.

Couch said the officer has worked at the department for four years. He was released from the hospital.

The suspect was shot. Couch did not say how many times but did say he was in stable condition.

The names of the officer and suspect were not released.