Copperas Cove man with 3 outstanding felony warrants arrested in Killeen

Law enforcement officers found Fabien Paul Ramirez in the bathroom of a Hallmark Inn & Suites in Killeen after being tipped off about his location.

KILLEEN, Texas — A Copperas Cove man with three outstanding felony warrants was arrested yesterday at the Hallmark Inn & Suites on 4500 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen.

Coryell County Sheriff's Deputies with the Undercover Narcotics Interdiction, along with the Bell County Organized Crime Unit conducted a felony warrant service at the hotel after Coryell County investigators received information on the location of Fabien Paul Ramirez, leading to his arrest.

Ramirez had been evading and hiding from law enforcement officials for about nine months, according to the Coryell County Sheriff's Office. He has two outstanding felony warrants in Coryell County for manufacture or deliver of methamphetamines over one gram, under four grams and manufacture or delivery of methamphetamines over four grams, under 200 grams. Ramirez also has an outstanding felony warrant from the Waco Police Department for forgery.

Ramirez was taken into custody without incident after Coryell and Bell county law enforcement agents found him in the hotel bathroom.

Illegal narcotics and narcotic paraphernalia were found in the room where Ramirez was taken into custody, according to the CCSO. Further criminal charges may be pending as the investigation is still ongoing.