Copperas Cove man with 3 outstanding felony warrants arrested in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A Copperas Cove man with three outstanding felony warrants was arrested yesterday at the Hallmark Inn & Suites on 4500 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen.
Coryell County Sheriff's Deputies with the Undercover Narcotics Interdiction, along with the Bell County Organized Crime Unit conducted a felony warrant service at the hotel after Coryell County investigators received information on the location of Fabien Paul Ramirez, leading to his arrest.
Ramirez had been evading and hiding from law enforcement officials for about nine months, according to the Coryell County Sheriff's Office. He has two outstanding felony warrants in Coryell County for manufacture or deliver of methamphetamines over one gram, under four grams and manufacture or delivery of methamphetamines over four grams, under 200 grams. Ramirez also has an outstanding felony warrant from the Waco Police Department for forgery.
Ramirez was taken into custody without incident after Coryell and Bell county law enforcement agents found him in the hotel bathroom.
Illegal narcotics and narcotic paraphernalia were found in the room where Ramirez was taken into custody, according to the CCSO. Further criminal charges may be pending as the investigation is still ongoing.
Also on KCENTV.com
- Killeen man turns himself in, charged with sexual assault of a child after May shooting
- Temple ISD to require masks for all staff, students regardless of age
- Target, CVS join list of retailers requiring face masks in all stores nationwide
- List | Central Texas schools release back-to-school plans with in-person, virtual learning options
- Killeen resident wins $1M in Texas Lottery scratch-off