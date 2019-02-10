COPPERAS COVE, Texas —

Copperas Cove Police Officers responded to a victim with a gunshot wound on October 1.

The Copperas Cove PD discovered a man with a single gunshot wound on the 500 block of Meggs St. The victim was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital and treated for his injuries.

This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, please call Copperas Cove at 254-547-1111.

