Copperas Cove PD busts a 9-man prostitution ring

The Texas Department of Public Safety teamed with Copperas Cove PD to arrest nine men accused of being online child predators.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Editor's Note -- The above video is from another related story.

The Texas Department of Public Safety teamed with the Copperas Cove Police Department to arrest nine men with connection to a state-wide prostitution ring.

The nine men will be charged with solicitation of prostitution of a minor.

Texas DPS came together with Copperas Cove PD to form a joint prostitution investigation to find people using websites to solicit sexual acts from minors.

Six of the nine men are from Killeen.