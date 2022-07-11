Copperas Cove PD busts a 9-man prostitution ring

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Editor's Note -- The above video is from another related story.
The Texas Department of Public Safety teamed with the Copperas Cove Police Department to arrest nine men with connection to a state-wide prostitution ring.
The nine men will be charged with solicitation of prostitution of a minor.
Texas DPS came together with Copperas Cove PD to form a joint prostitution investigation to find people using websites to solicit sexual acts from minors.
Six of the nine men are from Killeen.
