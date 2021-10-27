Copperas Cove PD: Driver flees after striking minor with vehicle

Police say they are now searching for the driver involved in this hit-and-run.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove Police Department is looking for the driver who reportedly fled the scene after they struck a minor on a bicycle with their vehicle Wednesday morning.

Police say they were called out to the intersection of Hill and North 17th Streets around 7:15 a.m.

Upon investigating, police learned the minor was biking west in the 900 block of Hill Street when a driver in an unknown vehicle turned on the street from the 600 block of North 17th Street and crashed into the minor, police said.

The driver didn't stop to help the minor, police said. Instead, the driver left the scene, police added.

The suspect vehicle description was very vague, according to a news release.

Police also didn't release the condition of the minor.