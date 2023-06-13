Copperas Cove PD searching for missing 15-year-old girl

According to police, 15-year-old Kahlan Anne Moreillo was last seen in the backyard of her family's home.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove Police Department is currently searching for 15-year-old Kahlan Anne Moreillo who was last seen in her backyard around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 12.

Police say they believe that Kahlan was picked up by an unidentified male around 30 years old who she had been communicating with through social media.

The Copperas Cove Police Department released the following image of the unidentified man:

Kahlan is described as standing 5-foot-7-inches and weighing around 95 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Copperas Cove Police Department asks that anyone with information on Khalan's whereabouts or the identity of the man contact them at 254-547-8222.

There is currently no other information available.

6 News will update with the latest

Please share and help us find Kahlan. The Copperas Cove Police Department is investigating a missing juvenile case... Posted by Copperas Cove Police Department on Tuesday, June 13, 2023