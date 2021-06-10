Copperas Cove PD warns of fraudulent website used to commit theft

Police say the website Hanzsbrew Armory is processing orders and asking victims for payment through a cash transfer app.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove Police Department is warning area residents of a fraudulent website claiming to be a business in Copperas Cove.

According to the department, they have received complaints from unsuspecting fraud victims from a website for an illegitimate business using the name Hanzsbrew Armory.

Per police, the website has the sole purpose of committing theft. The website will process a victim's order and ask for payment to be made with a cash transfer app like Zelle, Venmo or Cash App, official said.

The business does not have a storefront and is not a business in Copperas Cove, although it claims to be, officials said. The address provided by the fraudulent company is actually a residential area and the phone number listed for the company is out of the Houston area, but is not even a valid phone number, officials said.

The police department also provided a few tips to avoid falling victim to a scam: