Copperas Cove Police arrest men accused of burglarizing several businesses

Both men have been arraigned with bail set at $40,000 each.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove Police have arrested and arraigned two men who were suspects in several burglaries.

The men have been identified as James Darell Lincoln and Isaac John Allan of Copperas Cove.

Coppers Cove PD received a call on the 400 block of West Avenue D around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 21 after an alarm triggered the system.

When police arrived, they had discovered that multiple businesses had been robbed, according to police. Officers located the two suspects in a car in a nearby parking lot.

When officers searched the vehicle, they discovered stolen items from the burglaries, according to Copperas Cove PD. The two men were taken into custody after admitting to their involvement in the burglaries.