Copperas Cove police ask public's help in identifying shooting death suspect

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a July 23 shooting death.

During an investigation into the shooting death, detectives discovered a subject in the area before the incident took place at the intersection of S. 7th Street and W. Avenue E.

Detectives released an image of the suspect. The photo provided, police said, is infrared and does not accurately display the colors of the suspect's clothing.