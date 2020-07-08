Copperas Cove police ask public's help in identifying shooting death suspect

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a July 23 shooting death.
During an investigation into the shooting death, detectives discovered a subject in the area before the incident took place at the intersection of S. 7th Street and W. Avenue E.
Detectives released an image of the suspect. The photo provided, police said, is infrared and does not accurately display the colors of the suspect's clothing.
The shooting left one man dead, who was then identified at 21-year-old Devonn Dozell Mayhew of Copperas Cove. Police found Mayhew in the roadway when responding to a call about shots fired shortly after 11 p.m. At that point, he did not show any signs of life, according to police.