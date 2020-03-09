x
Copperas Cove police identify person of interest in fatal shooting

Police said surveillance video captured a man near the scene of where a 21-year-old man was shot to death.
Credit: Copperas Cove police
Person of interest in Copperas Cove fatal shooting July 23

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove police released surveillance video Thursday showing a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a man on July 23.

Police said the body of Devon Dozell Mayhew, 21, was found in the road at S. 7th St. and W. Ave.

Police later tracked down surveillance footage that showed a man walking near the crime scene. They posted the video to their Facebook page.

Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers are offering $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment of a suspect. Call crime stoppers at 254-547-1111 or the police deparment at 254-547-8222.

Post by copperascovepolice.

