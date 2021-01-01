Copperas Cove police search for shooting suspect who they say shot woman multiple times

The Copperas Cove Police Department is asking the public's help in finding Calvin Lee Jackson, Jr., who they say shot a woman before fleeing the scene.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove Police Department is searching for a shooting suspect after responding to call shortly before 12:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating Calvin Lee Jackson, Jr., who has a warrant out for his arrest on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - family violence charge, according to police.

Cove police responded to a call of a gunshot victim in the 100 block of E. Avenue A, where they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect had fled the scene. The victim identified Jackson as the suspect and was taken to Baylor Scott & White in Temple.

The investigation by police determined that Jackson fled the scene in a tan Cadillac with chrome rims. Police said he should be considered "armed and dangerous."