Copperas Cove police search for shooting suspect who they say shot woman multiple times

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove Police Department is searching for a shooting suspect after responding to call shortly before 12:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
Police are asking for the public's help in locating Calvin Lee Jackson, Jr., who has a warrant out for his arrest on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - family violence charge, according to police.
Cove police responded to a call of a gunshot victim in the 100 block of E. Avenue A, where they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect had fled the scene. The victim identified Jackson as the suspect and was taken to Baylor Scott & White in Temple.
The investigation by police determined that Jackson fled the scene in a tan Cadillac with chrome rims. Police said he should be considered "armed and dangerous."
Anyone who sees the suspect or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911. Information concerning the incident can be called into the CCPD at 254-547-8222 ext. 6894 or Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111.