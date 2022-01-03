Corsicana PD: 2 dead, 2 in the hospital after multiple gunshots

Police say they found the four victims in a vehicle, which had crashed into a fence in the 110 block of South 29th Street around 2:24 p.m.

CORSICANA, Texas — Corsicana Police are investigating a possible double homicide that occurred Monday afternoon, per a news release.

Four victims were found in a vehicle, which had crashed into a fence in the 110 block of South 29th Street around 2:24 p.m., according to Corsicana PD.

Police say the vehicle had extensive damage from multiple gunshots.

Two unnamed males were found dead in the vehicle along with two other victims who suffered gunshot wounds and were later transported to a hospital, according to police.