CORSICANA, Texas — Two women and a man were killed in what Corsicana police said was a double murder-suicide late Friday night.

Police said a woman called 911 around 9:45 p.m. and reported her sister was outside arguing with her estranged husband. She said the man had a gun, officials said.

The caller told the dispatcher she was in the house with three children, according to police. While she was on the phone, the caller said she heard a gunshot.

The dispatcher told her to find a place to hide, police said. She managed to get the three kids, ages 7, 3 and 1, through a window to safety, according to police.

Police got to the house within a minute of the gunshot and found a woman with gunshot wounds lying in the front yard, police said. Police and paramedics tried to save her but she died at the scene, according to police.

Police immediately kicked in the front door of the house and found the gunman had shot and killed himself, according to police.

Police said they found the suspect's estranged wife shot to death just outside the back patio door.

Police said the gunman forced his way into the home through the back door. They said he shot and killed his estranged wife then shot and killed her sister as she was trying to escape through a bedroom window.

Police did not release the names of the victims. They said the case remained under investigation.

