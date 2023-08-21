Coryell County man charged for abandoning 14 horses back in May

According to police, three of the horses died from the lack of resources given.

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — The Coryell County Sheriff's Office announced that 34-year-old Colton Hale was arrested for abandoning 14 horses on Thursday, Aug. 17.

According to the sheriff's office, a property owner contacted authorities on Aug. 3 after Hale had not tended to the horses since May 2, and the property owner could not afford to care for them.

Authorities say the property owner told the department that three of the horses had died and she did not want any more deaths. Additionally, the property owner says Hale would not reply to her attempts at contacting him.

On Aug. 4, the Coryell County Livestock Deputy met with the property owner and they said they saw "several round bale feeders on the property that were empty, three troughs filled with water and no grass anywhere on the property."

The deputy also says they saw no hay anywhere and they saw the three dead horses.

According to the sheriff's office, bones could be seen protruding from the heads, ribs and hips of the 11 remaining horses.

Due to the conditions of the horses and the circumstances surrounding Hale's negligence and the property owners inability to care for them, the horses were released into the sheriff's office's custody on Aug. 5.

On Aug. 8, a veterinarian checked out the 11 remaining horses and found them to be thin and showing signs of malnourishment, even saying two of them were emaciated.

According to the sheriff's office, 14 arrest warrants were issued for Hale for cruelty to livestock animals, with each charge punishable by up to one year in county jail.

Authorities say Hale was taken into custody in Gatesville with a bond of $35,000. However, he was released on bond from the Coryell County Jail on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Sheriff Scott A. Williams stated, “Sometimes the ideas of neglect or cruelty to animals can be subjective, but this is an apparent case of cruelty through abandonment when the owners made the decision to stop providing even basic care for these horses. We have zero tolerance for cruelty to animals, whether they be livestock or pets, in Coryell County and I think this situation illustrates that. Our only hope is that these animals continue to improve and can live out their lives in loving, caring homes.”

The sheriff's office says this investigation is ongoing and more arrests are anticipated.

6 News will update with the latest