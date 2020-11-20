Coryell County officials look for suspect who led deputy on vehicle pursuit

The Coryell County Sheriff's Office says the suspect got away after a deputy's patrol vehicle drove off the road and crashed into a creek bed.

GATESVILLE, Texas — The Coryell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect who led a sheriff's deputy on a vehicle pursuit before getting away.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened the evening of Nov. 18 when a deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop around FM 116 near Bald Knob Road in Gatesville.

While attempting to conduct the traffic stop, the truck failed to stop and began traveling down Bald Knob Road. The deputy followed with overhead lights and siren on. Then, the truck came to a stop on Bald Knob Road. The deputy began to exit his vehicle to initiate contact with the driver. While doing so, the driver began to exit the truck and re-enter it, which became a safety concern for the deputy.

The deputy then gave the driver verbal instructions to exit the truck, but the driver didn't comply as he partially entered and exited the truck. The driver then got back into the truck and fled west on Bald Knob Road, leading the deputy on a pursuit again.

The deputy began to follow the vehicle but lost control of the vehicle due to road conditions, according to a press release. The deputy's vehicle left the road in a curve and stopped in a creek bed, ending the chase.

The truck continued traveling west on Bald Knob Road.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the area in hopes of finding the vehicle, but were unable to do so. The deputy was taken to Baylor Scott & White in Temple by ambulance.

The sheriff's office said a criminal investigation is underway.