Coryell County Sheriff will give second update on escaped inmate search

As the search for escaped inmate Brandon Hogan continues, Sheriff Scott Williams prepares to give a second news update.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — The search for escaped inmate Brandon Hogan has continued now for over two weeks. On Thursday, Oct. 6, Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams gave an update on the search for Hogan, and on Oct. 14, he plans to do so again.

Williams will give another update on the search at 10 a.m. on Oct. 14.

In his last news conference, Williams assured the public that the Sheriff's Office was doing everything that they could to apprehend Hogan, and were chasing down every lead they could find.

Williams encouraged Hogan to do the right thing and turn himself in, and also issued a stern warning to anyone who is helping the inmate that they will "hunt them like a dog".

According to Williams, the department has gone door-to-door at nearly every building in the area, and have mobilized aircraft, K9 units, mounted officers, and several other law enforcement agencies to track Hogan down.

"Rest assured, we are going to find him, one way or the other," said Williams.

There have been no new announcements in the hunt for Hogan since the news conference.

Brandon Hogan escaped from custody while on a work crew in Seaton Cemetery on Sept. 26. Numerous law enforcement agencies throughout Central Texas have been searching for Hogan since his escape.