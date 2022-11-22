Coryell County Sheriff reminds community to be careful ahead of Thanksgiving

Escaped inmate Brandon Hogan has now been missing for seven weeks.

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Coryell County Scott Williams has issued a statement ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, reminding the community to stay safe during the celebrations.

“As friends and family gather to celebrate Thanksgiving and the holiday season, I would like to remind local folks and those traveling to the area to keep their personal safety in mind," said Williams.

"The holiday season can also be a time for an uptick in some crimes. Locally, as law enforcement continue to search for our missing inmate, Brandon Hogan, I would like to encourage all to be especially vigilant and cautious with suspicious people or activities. While enjoying the holidays with friends and family, please maintain awareness of your surroundings. Do not pick up hitchhikers and report any suspicious activity."