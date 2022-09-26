Coryell County Sheriff's Office looking for escaped inmate

Officer and K-9 unites are now on the hunt

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — An escaped inmate is on the loose in Coryell County. The Sheriff's Department says they're looking for Brandon Hogan. Hogan is described as a white male, 5'9", 158 lbs. with balding light brown or blonde hair.

Investigators say Hogan escaped from a work crew at Seaton Cemetery on 333 Seaton Road in Leon Junction Monday morning. He's believed to be on foot and has reportedly taken off his black and white striped jail-issued shirt. They believe he is still wearing the matching pants and may now be wearing a white shirt.

The Sheriff's Office is urging people to not approach him, but to call 254-865-7201 instead. People are being asked to avoid the area.