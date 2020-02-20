TEXAS, USA — It’s a side you don't often see when it comes to violent crime. What happens when the yellow tape comes down and the police are gone? That is when one local couple's job begins.

Spotless Crime Clean is the only locally-run crime scene and biohazard removal company in Central Texas.

“A lot of times we are going in and we don’t know what we're getting into for obvious reasons,” co-owner of Spotless Crime Clean Josh Abbatoye said. “It can be mentally disturbing for your average person. When you see that kind of mess it just kind of messes with you sometimes.”

Along with his wife Kyli, their job is to clean after a homicide or suicide has occurred.

After detectives have collected their evidence, they release the scene to the Abbatoye’s. The two wear gloves, hazmat suits, masks, and a special substance to scrub blood off floors, walls and ceilings. The couple said some jobs take a few hours and some even take a few days.

As you can imagine, sometimes the job takes a toll on you. The couple said they're not just there to clean crime, but also for families who just had their world shattered.

"We help grieving families try and start their life back instead of just being in a hard time and staying there,” Josh said. “We're not just going to come in and clean up, we're going to help any way we can."

The couple started in 2016 after hearing a story from a friend on how her church had to clean the house of someone who was murdered because there was no professional service to hire.

Popular on KCENTV.com:

Democratic debate underway: Bloomberg expecting fierce attacks as he faces first major test

Temple cop charged with manslaughter for shooting death of man during traffic stop resigns

Man indicted for murder in connection to fatal shooting of TSTC student