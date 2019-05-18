PASADENA, Texas — The teenager accused of raping at least one woman leaving a Houston-area gym appeared in court early Saturday morning.

Carlos Eduardo Guevara, 18, allegedly followed the woman home after she left Fitness Connection in the 3900 block of Spencer Highway just after midnight Tuesday and sexually assaulted her in the backseat of her car.

He has been charged with aggravated sexual assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was given a $250,000 bond for each charge because he is considered a flight risk.

RELATED: Teen arrested, charged in sexual assault of woman who was followed from gym

Disturbing details about this crime were revealed during his court appearance.

WARNING: GRAPHIC DETAILS BELOW

The woman claims when she got home and got out of her car, Guevara was running towards her with a gun. The woman said she tried to get in her father's car because it was unlocked, but Guevara was able to knock her to the ground.

Court documents said Guevara then pointed a gun at her head and told her to get back her in car. The woman said she was in fear of her life so she did what Guevara asked.

The woman said when she sat in the driver's seat of her car Guevara sat on top of her and told her to drive. Guevara then directed the woman on where to go before telling her to pull over in the 2000 block of Lamar in Pasadena.

The woman said when she came to a stop, Guevara told her to get in the backseat. He then got in the backseat with her.

The woman told investigators that Guevara told her to get undressed while he pointed a gun at her head. In an attempt to get Guevara not to rape her, the woman said she told him she was on her cycle.

Guevara then told the woman to perform oral sex on him. The woman said she was in fear of her life so she did it.

During the act, the woman claims Guevara took his phone out and took pictures. She said she could see the flash and hear the sound of the shutter.

The woman said Guevara tried to rape her again, but told him once again that she was on her cycle. She said Guevara made her perform oral sex again while pointing a gun at her head.

Guevara is believed to be connected to two other cases, one involving another sexual assault and a second involving an attempted sexual assault. He has not been charged in those cases at this time.

During a press conference Friday, detectives said Guevara "was very upset at what he had done."

When asked if he had done it before, Carlos said he never did.

Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger said Guevara came to the U.S. two years ago from El Salvador. He’s being held on an ICE detainer.

Guevara has an ID with Westbury High School, but it's unclear if he is a current student at the school.

A judge granted a magistrate order of emergency protection prohibiting Guevara from assaulting, stalking or communicating with the victim in a threatening or harassing manner if he bonds out. Guevara is also not allowed to go within 200 feet of the the victim's residence or employment.