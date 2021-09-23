Court documents reveal details on relationship between 2 Fort Hood soldiers involved in deadly Killeen shooting

Cpl. Nakealon Keuente Mosley was charged in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child, Sgt. Francine Martinez.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Court documents obtained by 6 News reveals a little more about the two Fort Hood soldiers involved in a deadly shooting this week.

Mosley and Martinez were in the same division on Fort Hood, the First Calvary Division, according to Fort Hood officials. Martinez was a cannon crew member and Mosley was an automated logistics specialist, officials said.

Four days before the shooting, Mosley was served by the State of Texas and the Attorney General to establish the parent-child relationship of his son. In other words, this is the first-step in child support.

Martinez filed the petition on Aug. 18. She got her notice that her claim would be heard in court Aug. 27.

Mosley received the same notice on Aug. 31.

On Sept. 4, officers were called out to a Killeen nightclub regarding a shooting. Investigators learned that Mosley and Martinez got into an argument in the parking lot before Martinez left in her vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit.

Mosley reportedly followed her. Near the 100 block of W. Elms Rd., Mosley shot several times at Martinez, striking her in the head, the affidavit states.

Martinez was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries on Sept. 16.

Mosley was arrested and charged with aggravated assault against a family member with a deadly weapon. He was not charged with the death of Martinez, police reports state.