Alleged fraudulent Central Texas contractor arrested in North Dakota

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office says they plan to conduct a full investigation once Loyd Clayton Yost is brought back to Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Clayton Construction owner Loyd Clayton Yost was arrested in late January after a warrant from McLennan County was issued out for his arrest, according to McClennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.

McNamara says Yost fled to North Dakota and was found at a hotel in Killdeer.

Yost has been accused by at least 20 Central Texas residents spreading through Blanco and McClennan County of not completing contract work his company had agreed to do.

McNamara says Yost's capture happened with the help of the U.S. Marshall's Lone Star Fugitive task force and the McLennan County F.A.S.T unit.

One alleged victim, Deanna Hinton, says she and her husband did a fact check on Yost and it came out clean. But as their project continued, they realized they were giving Yost money but not seeing any progress.

"We thought he was being honest when all along, he was just taking our money,"" Hinton explained.

Hinton has lost over $200,000 out of pocket and has had to hire outside help to complete the projects Yost and his team neglected to finish. There is even a lien of over $50,000 on her home.

Many of Yost's alleged victims found out about Clayton Construction after hearing advertisements about the business on an Austin radio station's broadcast.

The stations program director Eric Raines says he had no idea Yost was allegedly scamming people and hates that people trusted Yost after hearing his ads.

"There's a lot of people out there that lost a lot of money, so I hope that they get their money back. They heard messages on a radio station that lead them to go trust us in someone and spent their hard earned money," Raines said.

There is no bond for out of state warrants and Yost is currently sitting in a North Dakota jail, says McNamara.