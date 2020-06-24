Ahmaud Arbery murder suspects formally indicted on 9 counts each including malice murder, felony murder

Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes announced the indictments Wednesday afternoon.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The three men accused of murder in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery have now been formally indicted on nine charges each, including malice murder; felony murder (four counts); aggravated assault (two counts); false imprisonment; and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes announced the indictments against Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Wednesday afternoon, in the Feb. 23 death of Arbery.

The 25-year-old was shot and killed by Travis McMichael after he and his father Greg McMichael confronted him, suspecting him of breaking into homes in the area. The shooting was captured on cellphone video by William "Roddie" Bryan. All three men are now charged with murder in Arbery's death.

The full indictments for all three men can be viewed below.

“This is another step forward in seeking justice for Ahmaud," Holmes said in a statement. "Our team from the Cobb Judicial Circuit has been committed to effectively bringing forward the evidence in this case, and today was no exception. It has been an effort of many agencies including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice who have worked together to get to this point. We will continue to be intentional in the pursuit of justice for this family and the community at large as the prosecution of this case continues."

After the announcement of the indictments, Bryan's attorney, Kevin Gough, delivered remarks about his motion for bail, saying he poses no risk of fleeing, and poses no threat or danger.

The full amended motion for bail for Bryan can be read below.