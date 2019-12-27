There were five attempted ATM thefts reported in less than three hours across Dallas, police said.

The first occurred around 1:03 a.m. in the 3600 block of Forest Lane in northwest Dallas. Police said there were four suspects in what appeared to be a white Ford F250.

The second occurred around 2:12 a.m. in the 100 block of West Jefferson Boulevard in north Oak Cliff. Witnesses told police that four people tried to take the ATM and were seen in a white Ford F250.

The third occurred around 2:49 a.m. in the 2600 block of Gus Thomasson Road in Far East Dallas. A private security company monitors surveillance video at the location. The footage showed there were three suspects who fled in what appeared to be a white van, police said.

The fourth occurred around 3:07 a.m. at a Walgreens in the 3800 block of Cedar Springs Road in Oak Lawn. Officers were told there were four suspects in a dark-colored truck, police said. The ATM was found in the parking lot.

The fifth occurred around 3:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of South Beckley Avenue in east Oak Cliff. Witnesses told officers that "multiple" suspects tried to take the ATM before leaving in a dark-colored truck, police said.

None of the attempts to steal an ATM was successful, police said.

Dallas police officials have not said whether the series of attempts are believed to be related.

