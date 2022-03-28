3-year-old dies after shooting, Dallas police say

Dallas police said the investigation is ongoing and they are working to determine what led to the fatal shooting Monday.

RICHARDSON, Texas — A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday morning, Dallas police said.

Police said the toddler arrived at the emergency room at 9:57 a.m. on Monday at Medical City hospital in North Dallas with his mother. Police said the toddler was suffering from a gunshot wound to head, and was pronounced dead.

According to police, the mother and child were seen at a donut shop, located at 9410 Walnut Street, nearly 20 minutes earlier.

Homicide detectives responded to the hospital and are investigating the shooting, police said. Footage from the scene showed multiple police cars outside of the hospital, with crime scene tape surrounding a sedan.

Dallas police sources tell me they are responding to a call at Medical City hospital. A mother showed up there saying her child had been shot. Dallas Crimes Against Persons unit is on the way @wfaa — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) March 28, 2022

Investigators were getting conflicting stories on where and how the shooting happened, sources told WFAA.

In an update on Monday night, police said the child's mother reported that the shooting was related to a road rage incident involving another sedan near a park at Whitehurst and Arbor Park.

However, police said they did not find any evidence of a road rage incident.

Dallas police said the investigation is ongoing and they are working to determine what led to the fatal shooting. Police added Tuesday that detectives are working to figure out what happened between the time that the mother and child were seen at the donut shop and when they arrived at the hospital.

The mother nor child's names have been released at this time.

Police are asking the public's assistance for any information related to the incident. If you know anything or saw the mother's vehicle – a 2011 dark blue Subaru Legacy with paper tags – during that time period, police ask you call (214) 671-3675.