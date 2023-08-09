Undercover officer shot in Dallas; multiple suspects wanted, police say

Police said one of the suspect had stolen the officer's covert vehicle after shooting him on Northwest Highway. The vehicle was later found.

DALLAS — Dallas police officials say an undercover officer was shot in a carjacking in Northwest Dallas early Wednesday morning.

The officer was recovering in a hospital later Wednesday morning and was expected to survive. Police say at least three suspects were believed to be involved in the shooting, but no arrests have been made.

Police said the shooting happened at about 12:45 a.m. in the 2400 block of Northwest Highway, near Interstate 35E.

An officer with the North Crime Response Team had called 911 saying he had been shot and his covert vehicle had been stolen. Police Chief Eddie Garcia told WFAA that a car was parked behind the officer and a suspect with two guns got out and approached his vehicle. The officer then got of his car and both he and suspect shot at each other.

"Our officer retreated for cover as that gunfire ensued," Garcia said. "The officer was shot at least one time. At least one of the suspects then entered our officer's covert vehicle and both of the suspect vehicles fled the area."

First responders got to the scene and took the officer to Parkland hospital in Dallas. His injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.

His covert vehicle was found abandoned in a parking lot near the scene.

Police were still searching for the suspects and their initial vehicle they approached the officer in.

