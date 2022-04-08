Dangerous Temple car chase ends with two teens in custody for car theft

The car chase caused damage to three other cars not involved in the chase.

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above and below are segments on another car theft in Central Texas.

One 17-year-old and a 16-year-old have been arrested for car theft in Temple, according to Temple police.

Officers were called Friday to the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Dr. around 12:41 p.m. When they arrived, witnesses told police two male teens drove off in a stolen Infinity Sedan.

The vehicle's license plate was shared with officers in the area. One officer noticed he was driving behind the stolen vehicle and a chase ensued, according to reports.

The suspects then crashed into two parked pickup trucks, which caused the pickup trucks to collide with another vehicle causing significant damage in the area of S. 61st St. and Scott Blvd, as stated by police. The two suspects then ran on foot when officers where able to catch up and take them into custody.

No injuries were reported. The 17-year-old was taken to the Bell County Jail while the 16-year-old was taken to the Killeen Detention Center, as reported by Temple PD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.