MCSO: Dead body found at Riesel power plant

RIESEL, Texas — The body of a 25-year-old out-of-state man was discovered in a coal car at the LS Power - Sandy Creek Generating Station in Riesel Wednesday, according to the McLennan County Sheriff's Office.

Around 10 a.m., the sheriff's department was called out to the plant about a dead body.

The department says a man, identified as 25-year-old Mitchell Jackson of Omaha, Nebraska, was found dead and caught on a grate at the coal processing section of the power plant.

The Waco Fire Department's Tactical Rescue unit was called to help remove Jackson's body. Once removed, his body was sent to Dallas for an autopsy, the sheriff's office said.

His body was reportedly on one of the 140 coal cars that were destined to the plant from Wyoming.

Deputies say there is no evidence of foul play.