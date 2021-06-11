KPD investigating after man found dead in Killeen

Darryl Glen Williams, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a body was found just after 2 a.m. Friday morning.

According to police, a KPD officer was patrolling the area of N. College Street and W. Avenue A when a citizen alerted him of a body of a man lying in the grassy area on the side of the roadway. The officer immediately started to perform life saving measures until paramedics arrived.

The victim, 60-year-old Darryl Glen Williams, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was sent to Dallas for autopsy.

This is the sixth criminal homicide in Killeen this year.

KPD is asking anyone with information or who may have seen something to contact Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS (8477) or to contact them online. They want to remind anyone who may have information that you can remain anonymous.