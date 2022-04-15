Dead body found at Nolan Creek, Killeen PD says

Police say they were called out to the 600 block of Avenue K because of a dead body that was found.

KILLEEN, Texas — A dead body was found within Nolan Creek Friday afternoon, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Police say they were called out to the 600 block of Avenue K because of a dead body that was found.

The identity of the body isn't known at this time. It is also not known if the person died of natural causes.

The body was sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas so an autopsy can be performed.

Stay with 6 News as this story develops.