Dead person found near Mexia H-E-B identified as missing 19-year-old

According to police, the teen had been missing since April 15.

MEXIA, Texas — The Mexia Police Department announced that the dead body found on Wednesday, May 3, has been identified as 19-year-old Xavier Omarion Molina of Limestone County.

Police say officers responded to the report of a dead body found near an H-E-B located at 701 East Milam St. at about 7:30 p.m.

According to police, an autopsy revealed Molina's identity and it was also discovered that he was reported missing on Saturday, April 15.

There is currently no more information available.

