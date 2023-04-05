Dead person found near Mexia H-E-B identified as missing 19-year-old

MEXIA, Texas — The Mexia Police Department announced that the dead body found on Wednesday, May 3, has been identified as 19-year-old Xavier Omarion Molina of Limestone County.
Police say officers responded to the report of a dead body found near an H-E-B located at 701 East Milam St. at about 7:30 p.m.
According to police, an autopsy revealed Molina's identity and it was also discovered that he was reported missing on Saturday, April 15.
There is currently no more information available.
