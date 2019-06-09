BELL COUNTY, Texas — A man was found shot to death outside a home in Bell County east of Temple Friday afternoon, T.J. Cruz with the Bell County Sheriff's Department said.

Cruz said the man was found in the 400 block of FM 1671 around 1:15 p.m.

Cruz said they were calling it a death investigation.

He did not say if the circumstances surrounding the man's death were suspicious. Cruz did not release the man's identity.

