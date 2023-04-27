Death of 25-year-old Tiera Strand being investigated as a homicide, Bell County Sheriff's Office says

Strand had went missing out of Austin on April 16, she was found dead in a bar ditch north of Temple on April 21.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff's Department has announced that it is treating the investigation into the death of 25-year-old Tiera Strand as a homicide on Thursday, April 27.

According to the sheriff's department, several people have been questioned about Strand's disappearance, but no definitive suspects have emerged at this time.

The sheriff's department says it is still waiting on autopsy results from the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

According to the sheriff's department, Strand had been missing out of Austin, Texas since April 16. She was reportedly last seen near the 400 block of East Sixth Street.

On Friday, April 21, Strand was found dead in a bar-ditch near the 1300 block of Berger Road in Bell County, authorities say.

A joint investigation is being conducted by Bell County Sheriff's Department Criminal Investigation Department and the Austin Police Department Homicide Unit.