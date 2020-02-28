Updated at 2:45 p.m. to reflect verdict.

A 24-year-old man has been convicted of engaging in organized criminal activity in the kidnapping and death of 13-year-old Shavon Randle.

Jurors deliberated for more than two hours before convicting Desmond Jones.

The sentencing phase of the trial began immediately after the verdict was read. Jones could face between 15 and 99 years.

Jones is the first person to go on trial in Dallas County in connection with Shavon's disappearance and death. Three other men are awaiting trial.

The girl was taken in June 2017 from her aunt's home in Lancaster, where she was staying. Shavon's body was found days later in an abandoned house in Oak Cliff, along with the body of 19-year-old Michael Titus.

Jurors could've convicted Jones of the lesser offenses of murder and aggravated kidnapping, which carry shorter minimum sentences.

Defense attorneys argued that Jones was forced to be involved in the scheme to take the girl in retaliation over stolen drugs.

Defense attorney Allan Fishburn argued that Jones was involved because he "was compelled to do so under an ongoing threat of death."

He said Jones should be found not guilty because he did not choose to be involved.

Authorities say Shavon was kidnapped in retaliation after $250,000 worth of marijuana was stolen from a group led by Darius Fields.

In hours of recorded interviews with the FBI, Jones detailed how Shavon was taken from her aunt's home with a pillowcase over her head. She was bound with telephone wire.

The girl was shot four times, according to the medical examiner. She was found wearing nothing but a bra and her underwear, according to court testimony.

Shavon had just celebrated her 13th birthday days before kidnapping. She was taken from the home wearing pajamas.

Lead prosecutor Jennifer Falk argued before jurors Friday morning that Shavon must've been terrified.

She was "a 13-year-old little girl with her hands bound with a blue internet cord...with her Star Wars fuzzy pajama pants on," Falk said.

Co-conspirators

Fields, Jones, Laquon Wilkerson and Devontae Owens were all arrested in connection with the kidnapping.

Titus, who was shot twice, is believed to have also been involved in the kidnapping. Jones told authorities that Titus killed Shavon because she saw his face, and that Wilkerson then killed Titus because they blamed him for the drugs being stolen and for the death of Shavon.

Another man, Kendall Perkins, is accused of aggravated robbery in connection with the 100 pounds of marijuana stolen from a motel room. That led Fields and Owens to orchestrate the kidnapping, authorities have said.

The original target of the kidnapping was Shavon's cousin, Ledoris Randle, who is the girlfriend of Perkins.

Randle testified earlier in the week that she received threatening phone calls from the kidnappers.

"They was like, 'You better not get the police involved. Bring us our drugs,'" Randle testified Tuesday.

Randle also acknowledged on the stand did not initially tell authorities all she knew, saying that she was scared.

Defense attorneys Fisburn and Jeff Lehman argued that Jones was not part of the conspiracy to kidnap anyone and was not an active member of Fields' crew.

They said Jones only knew Fields and the others because he was best friends with Titus, who everyone believed allowed Perkins to steal the drugs.

Lehman argued that the physical evidence doesn't link Jones to Shavon's death.

Active participant

But prosecutors argued Jones was an active participant in the days of planning the kidnapping and trying to cover up Shavon's slaying.

"They douse her in bleach so that they don't leave DNA behind," Falk said.

Falk disputed the defense's portrayal of Jones as an unwilling participant. She said Jones knew helped because he wanted to be part of Fields' crew.

Prosecutors said that when the plot was hatched to kidnap Ledoris Randle, Jones did not take the opportunity to notify the authorities. They also reminded jurors that Jones told investigators that he served as a "lookout" during the kidnapping.

"He is actively participating in the most despicable way because he is an evil person," Falk said. "He is evil just like Darius Fields. He is evil just like Laquon Wilkerson. And he is evil just like Devontae Owens."

Throughout the trial, prosecutors have displayed a puzzle with Shavon's picture. Several puzzle pieces were missing from it.

"The final puzzle piece is finding him guilty of what we all know he did," Falk told jurors.

Trials for Wilkerson and Owens are scheduled during the summer.

Fields has been sentenced to 18 years in federal prison on weapons charges.

