A traffic stop initiated because of a broken brake light led to the seizure of almost 600 pounds of liquid methamphetamine, Denton police say.

Detectives with the Special Investigative Unit stopped a black GMC Envoy late Thursday on Interstate 35E north of North Texas Boulevard, police said.

When detectives talked with the driver, who they described as acting nervously, they noticed plastic containers "visible throughout the vehicle," police said.

"Based on this information, a police canine was called and gave a positive alert to the vehicle," said Khristen Jones, a Denton police spokeswoman, in a statement released Friday.

The detectives seized 12 plastic containers that were holding "a liquid substance that was starting to crystalize," she said.

When a field test was done on one of the containers, the liquid inside tested positive for methamphetamine.

The containers were later weighed and totaled 596.3 pounds, police say.

The driver, Adan Murga-Alvarez, was booked into the Denton County jail, where he's being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.

