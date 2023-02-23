Deputies: 7 arrested in Kempner after stolen vehicle, several drugs found

The arrests include five people from Killeen and two from Copperas Cove.

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Seven people, including five from Killeen and two from Copperas Cove, were arrested Sunday after deputies found a stolen vehicle, drugs and stolen debit cards in their possession, according to the Coryell County Sheriff's Office.

Now, they face nearly 30 felonies, deputies say.

Deputies say the arrests stem from a vehicle that was stolen in Austin. The sheriff's office received a tip that the vehicle was located at a home in the 2600 block of Horseshoe Bend in Kempner on Feb. 19 shortly after 2 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found the vehicle. They also learned that property that was stolen with the car was removed from the vehicle and placed inside the residence, deputies said.

The sheriff's office was able to obtain a search warrant for the home. During the search, they found 3.9 ounces of marijuana, 4.7 grams of fentanyl, 2.4 grams of methamphetamine, 1.6 grams of cocaine, seven tabs of acid and more than six grams of THC products including edibles and THC carts, as well as stolen debit cards and vehicle titles, deputies said.

The following people were arrested and charged:

Paul Perez, 53, of Copperas Cove – possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fraudulent use/possession of identifying items, possession of marijuana, theft of property greater than $750 less than $2,500, abandonment endangerment of a child intentionally/knowingly/recklessly/criminally (two counts);

Eduardo Catalan, 35, of Killeen - possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fraudulent use/possession of identifying items, possession of marijuana, theft of property greater than $750 less than $2,500, abandonment endangerment of a child intentionally/knowingly/recklessly/criminally, abandonment/ endangerment of a child (imminent danger), failure to ID fugitive with intent to give false information, indecency with a child sexual contact (Travis County);

Brittany Stearns, 29, of Copperas Cove - fraudulent use/possession of identifying items, possession of marijuana, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance greater than four grams less than 200 grams, abandonment/endangerment of a child intentionally/knowingly/recklessly (two counts);

Aaron Pargo, 21, of Killeen – tampering/fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance greater than four grams less than 200 grams;

Fernando Garcia, 21, of Killeen - possession of a controlled substance greater than four grams less than 200 grams, fraudulent use/possession of identifying items, possession of marijuana, abandonment endangerment of a child intentionally/knowingly/recklessly (two counts);

Kristina Garcia, 32, of Killeen - unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fraudulent use/possession of identifying items, possession of marijuana, theft of property greater than $750 less than $2,500, abandonment endangerment of a child intentionally/knowingly/recklessly (two counts), manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance greater than four grams less than 200 grams, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 greater than one gram less than four grams; and

Tabatha Bartholomew, 29, of Killeen - tampering/fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance greater than four grams less than 200 grams, (capias pro fine) theft of property over $100 under $750.

No other information was released.