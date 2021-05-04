Deputies: Madisonville man arrested for reportedly engaging in sex acts with 3-year-old

David Young of Madisonville in Waco reportedly engaged in these sex acts in Waco in late 2020.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A Madisonville man is awaiting extradition back to McLennan County after he was arrested in West Virginia for reportedly engaging in sex acts with a 3-year-old last year, according to the McLennan County Sheriff's Office.

When authorities learned of Young's actions in February 2021, they issued a warrant for his arrest, the sheriff's office said.

Young learned of the warrant and reportedly fled to West Virginia, the sheriff's office said.

With the help of the U.S. Marshal's Office and the Moundsville Police in West Virginia, they were able to determine Young's location and arrested him. He was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

He will be extradicted to the McLennan County Jail.