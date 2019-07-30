FAIRFIELD, Texas — The Freestone County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects accused of trespassing and stealing lawn mowers from a property half a mile north of Fairfield.

According to FCSO, two suspects pulled up to the property between 10 and 11 p.m. Sunday night in a silver or tan Dodge Quad Cab Dually pickup truck.

The suspects cut the gate's chain and lock to trespass and stole two zero turn lawn mowers, FCSO said.

The sheriff's office described to suspects as two Hispanic or white men. They're about 5 foot 6 to 5 foot 10 and both possibly weigh more than 200 pounds.

The lawn mowers were Maverick brand 60 inch cut mowers.

Anyone who can help identify the suspects or has information on recently purchased lawn mowers matching the description is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 903-389-3236.

