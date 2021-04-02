Surveillance video revealed the dog was tied to a vehicle and dragged around the church parking lot the night before by two people in a white vehicle.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify the suspects involved in a severe case of dog abuse in the Kingsport area.

A German Shepherd Mix named Church was found at Gospel Mission Church on January 29. Surveillance video revealed the dog was tied to a vehicle and dragged around the church parking lot on January 28 by two people in a white vehicle.

Church members took the dog to Andes-Straley Veterinary hospital Saturday morning.

The dog now named Church is "slowly getting better," according to veterinarian Dr. Gary Andes.

"It's in good spirit but the dog has some major injuries and it's going to take a long time for it to heal," he said.

Church suffered injuries to its ankles, knees, and chest. Andes said he must fully heal before someone can adopt him.