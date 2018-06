HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A Harris County Precinct 5 deputy received medical treatment after coming into contact with a flyer that tested positive for the opioid Fentanyl.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the flyer was one of many placed on deputies’ vehicles Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of Lockwood.

A Harris County Precinct 5 deputy received medical treatment after coming into contact with a flyer that tested positive the opioid Fentanyl.

If you see these flyers, call authorities and do not touch.

URGENT: Flyers placed on the windshields of some #HCSO vehicles this afternoon at 601 Lockwood have tested positive for the opiod Fentanyl. One sergeant who touched a flyer is receiving medical treatment. Call authorities if you see these flyers and DO NOT TOUCH. #hounews #lesm pic.twitter.com/1mp03U8OGn — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) June 26, 2018

© 2018 KHOU