Dog missing after home burglary in Temple, says police

Police said two suspects allegedly forced their way into a home and stole the resident's dog and television.

TEMPLE, Texas — A white and light brown pitbull is reportedly missing after it was stolen during a home burglary on July 11, according to the Temple Police Department.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of S. 25th St. around 2:12 p.m. in response to a call about a home burglary.

A victim reportedly told police that two people wearing face coverings and dark clothing had forced their way into the victim's home at gunpoint.

According to the victim, the suspects stole a TV from the home and the victim's dog, a pitbull named Cash.

The suspects allegedly fled the scene in a white truck, possibly with a crew cab with black roll bars in the bed. Police said the truck was last seen driving northbound through an alley between 23rd and 25th Street.

Temple PD said officers located a person who matched the description of one of the suspects while patrolling the area. According to police, the suspect was a juvenile with an active warrant out of the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

Police said the suspect was arrested and taken to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center without incident.

According to the department, the TV was found about a block away from the home, but the dog, Cash, is still missing.

Cash is described as a white and light brown pitbull. His picture is attached above. The alleged victim has not been identified at this time.

According to Temple PD, the case is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously, and online at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.