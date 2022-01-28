x
Crime

Domestic disturbance results in shooting at gas station on New Road

An arrest currently hasn't been made, but the shooter is in cooperation with the police.
Credit: Ryan Fite
WACO, Texas — A domestic dispute turned into a shooting Friday night at a New Road QuikTrip in Waco, according to police.

A man and woman were arguing outside when the man turned violent. An unidentified person shot the man when they tried to intervene and help the woman, according to Waco PD. 

The man who was shot and the woman were taken to the hospital. 

The shooter is cooperating with police and has not been arrested, according to police. 

6 News will update you with more information as it is received. 

